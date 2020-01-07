|
Warren Rafael Roosevelt was born on September 3, 1965, at Fort Yuma and passed away December 27, 2019 at his Yuma home.
He graduated from San Pasqual High School and attended Fort Apache Boarding School in San Carlos. Warren was a laborer for Best Block in Pipe throughout the years and at a moving company.
He is survived by his 2 daughters Rosemarie and Antonia Garcia, 7 grandkids; Nina Ortega, Gregory Amador, John Amador, Jenima Delcid, Kayla Ortega, Julie Ortega, Rachel and Ryan Mcgee, brothers; Le-Lord Roosevelet, sisters; Luana Roost, Evalina Roosevelt, Kathy Alvarado, Arlette Menta, Cheryle Roosevelt, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gabriel W. Roosevelt and Irene Barley.
Warren's funeral service will be at 5:00 PM Friday at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be at dawn Saturday at Quechan Cemetery. Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangments.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 1, 2020