Wayne Dailey, 77, passed peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019. Raised in Cottage Grove, OR, Wayne enjoyed fishing at the family's cabin on the Little Deschutes River.
He graduated OSU with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and retired from Civil Service after a 40-year career in Ground Combat Automotive at YPG. Wayne married the love of his life, Kiyoko, in 1975 and the two enjoyed travels to California and Las Vegas to visit their kids. Wayne enjoyed golf and cheering on the Lakers, the Suns, and the Diamondbacks with Kiyoko.
He is survived by his nephew, Howie (ZaKeia) Hilliker of Anchorage, AK; stepson, Gene (Becky) Rodrigues of Manhattan Beach, CA; stepdaughter, Shirley Kodama; stepdaughter, Patti (Ben) Upsavs of San Francisco, CA; stepson, Richard (Amy) Dailey of Redondo Beach, CA; and grandson, Jason Dailey of Portland, OR.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Cora, his father, Emery, his sister, Virginia Hilliker, and his adored wife of 43 years, Kiyoko Dailey.
Graveside services are 11am on Sat., Sept. 14 followed by a Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge on 32nd St. at noon.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 7, 2019