Wayne Hollingshead
1930 - 2020
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Wayne Hollingshead, loving husband and father to three children, passed away at the age of 90. Wayne was born on July 15, 1930 in Calvin, OK to Rachel and Clyde Hollingshead.

He moved to Arizona in 1955 and worked as a meat cutter, retiring from the MCAS Commissary after an extensive career. He also operated his own parking lot and striping service for more than 20 years.

He was married to his loving wife Donna. They have three children between them, Allen, Chandra and Londa. Wayne had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, boating, his motorhome and time with the family. He was also a member of the local Lions Club with more than 50 years of community service. He was known for his sense of humor, ready smile, and a kind and compassionate spirit.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, his mother, Rachel and sister Darlene.

He is survived by his wife Donna, his three children, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
