Wayne L. Sherman, 87, passed away February 19, 2019 at his home in Canaan. He was born October 28, 1931, in Turner, Oregon, the son of George and Velma (Sherod) Sherman.



He was educated in the schools of Oregon and graduated from Salem High School in Oregon, class of 1949. On Jan. 22, 1971, he married Wilma Clark-Kelsey in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Purple Heart recipient, he was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1953. From 1972 to 1989 he was the owner of The Alignment Shop in Yuma, Arizona, and from 1973 to 2017 he was the owner of Sherman Antiques in Yuma and in Skowhegan and Trenton. A master craftsman, Wayne enjoyed woodworking and the restoration of antiques.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wilma L. Sherman of Canaan; three daughters, Glenda Davey of Arizona, Kari Sue Kelsey and husband, Rick Ziehl of Arizona, Robin L. Russell and husband, David of Tennessee; three granddaughters, Trista Ziehl of Arizona, Jessica and Reagan Russell, both of Tennessee. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 27, 2019