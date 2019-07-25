Weldon Buck Brown, 58, went to be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Honor Health of Scottsdale Arizona after long illness. He was born in Fort Yuma, California on October 16, 1960.



Buck is a graduate of San Pasqual High School. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army and later joined the National Guard. He was a member of the Quechan Post 802. In the early 80's he worked with the Quechan Tribes first, three poker table casino as a blackjack dealer. He moved on to Fort McDowell Casino and worked as a poker dealer and was promoted to a casino shift manager for the casino. Later he took a position with Safeway and worked there for ninteen and half years. He is a member of the Quechan Tribe and Quechan Nazarene Church.



Buck loved his wife, Karen and his children, Shaundra, Shayla Blu and Arrow as well as his family and friends.



Buck prayed this scripture; John 3:16 "For God so Loved the World that he gave his only Begotten son, that whosoever believes in him, shall not perish but have everlasting life". Buck acknowledged that he believes and stands on the words of God. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.



He is survived by his wife, Karen Lee Brown, of Fountain Hills, Arizona; daughters, Shaundra Brown, of Mesa, Arizona, Shayla Blu Brown (Jose) of Mesa, Arizona, his son, Arrow Brown of Fountain Hills, Arizona; his mother, Shirley I. Kelly of Winterhaven, California; his sister, Gail Johns of Winterhaven, California; brother, Jarrell L. Brown Sr. (Mary) of Winterhaven, California; sisters, Armida Brown (Levi), Carmella Kelly both of Winterhaven, California, three grandchildren, Sylaz Schurz, Hailey Schurz, Kiana Carniqola of Mesa, Arizona and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Partick A. Brown Sr.; parental grandfather, Joe Brown; parental grandmother, Katherine Hartley; maternal grandfather, John Kelly Sr.; maternal grandmother, Theresa Pete.



A funeral service will be held at the Quechan Church of the Nazarene, 2149 H. Street, Winterhaven, California on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3:30 pm. His final resting place will be at Fort Yuma Quechan Reservation Cemetery. Reverend Julian Gunn will officiate.



Pallbearers will be his football teammates, Alton Montague Sr., Lionel Montague Sr., Bruce Williams, Aaron Pacheco, Brad Massey, Tony Martinez, Jimmy Montana, Nathan Miller and Mitch Vest.



Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrell L. Brown Sr., Arrow Brown, Edwin Brown, Jarrell B. Brown Jr., Pat Brown Jr., Woody Brown, Jerome Johns Sr., Jeremiah Johns, Gordie Osborne, Norman Osborne, Mark Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Martin Marmalejo Sr. and Alonzo Lopez. Published in The Yuma Sun on July 25, 2019