Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wesley's life story with friends and family

Share Wesley's life story with friends and family

Wesley Gene Gutierrez, 66, of Somerton died Nov. 11, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born July 13, 1954, in Yuma, he worked in construction.



Visitation will be 3-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann, with funeral services to follow from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and cremation on the West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store