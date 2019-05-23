Wesley Ron Fogle left this world to begin a new adventure May 20, 2019. Born in Omaha, NE on October 9, 1940, to Wesley Everett Fogle and Marjorie Taylor Fogle, Ron was the apple of his mother's eye, and the idol of his two darling younger sisters Karen (Davis) Johnson and Marjorie (Frank) Snell.



Ron was a singer, a dancer, a wanderer, a story teller, as well as an insurance broker and long-time Yuman. Besides Yuma and Omaha, Ron calls Ft. Myers, Fl, San Diego, CA, and Sanibel, Fl home.



Ron was a lucky man and married three special women during his life, Nancie Franz, Yolanda Aranda Fogle, and Teryl Williams. Ron's striking good looks are carried on in his two sons, Brent Taylor and Justin Ley, and granddaughter Brittney Wallace Richmond and her beautiful children. Davis Johnson, Todd Johnson, Kerri Kokinda, Laura Johnson, Casey Anderson, Marty Ortiz, Ricardo Sarmiento, Mark Davis, Brett Davis, and many more great-nieces and nephews will all miss their favorite uncle incredibly.



If you were lucky enough to know him, you wanted to be around him.



A viewing will be held at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S 1st Avenue, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Graveside services at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charitable cause.



A reception and celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge #476, 1917 W 32nd Street from 3:30 – 5:30 pm



To celebrate this bold, bright and colorful man, please wear your wildest, loudest, most colorful shirt to this event. Thank you. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 23, 2019