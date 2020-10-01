1/
Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas
1947 - 2020
Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas, 73, of Somerton, AZ entered her eternal home on September 25, 2020 at home with her family in Somerton, AZ.

Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Full Gospel Lighthouse, 3302 W 8th Street Yuma, AZ with Pastor Dave Jackson and Mose Vance Jr, officiating. Arrangements are made by Funeria del Angel.

Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas is preceded in death by Father- Tom S Hock; mother- Rosalie Sharkey Hock; husband- Andy Leon Thomas; sisters- Esther L Hock and Evangeline Hock; daughters- Belinda C Thomas & Sylvia E Thomas.

Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas is survived by sons- Tim Fernandez Sr (Ernestine); Tyrone Thomas; Wilbert Thomas (Lilia) & Danny Thomas; daughters- Willadena P Thomas & Anna Thomas; grandchildren- Tim Fernandez Jr; Louie Fernandez; Monica Fernandez; Sylvia L Thomas; Danielle W Thomas; Rosaleah Thomas; Ashley Mills, Reyna Gonzalez; Jared Miller, Aaliyah Thomas; Fabian Thomas & Andy A Thomas; great grandchildren- Max Thompson Jr; Alejo Sanchez & Madison Thompson

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
