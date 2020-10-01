Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas, 73, of Somerton, AZ entered her eternal home on September 25, 2020 at home with her family in Somerton, AZ.



Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Full Gospel Lighthouse, 3302 W 8th Street Yuma, AZ with Pastor Dave Jackson and Mose Vance Jr, officiating. Arrangements are made by Funeria del Angel.



Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas is preceded in death by Father- Tom S Hock; mother- Rosalie Sharkey Hock; husband- Andy Leon Thomas; sisters- Esther L Hock and Evangeline Hock; daughters- Belinda C Thomas & Sylvia E Thomas.



Willadena Sharkey Hock Thomas is survived by sons- Tim Fernandez Sr (Ernestine); Tyrone Thomas; Wilbert Thomas (Lilia) & Danny Thomas; daughters- Willadena P Thomas & Anna Thomas; grandchildren- Tim Fernandez Jr; Louie Fernandez; Monica Fernandez; Sylvia L Thomas; Danielle W Thomas; Rosaleah Thomas; Ashley Mills, Reyna Gonzalez; Jared Miller, Aaliyah Thomas; Fabian Thomas & Andy A Thomas; great grandchildren- Max Thompson Jr; Alejo Sanchez & Madison Thompson

