William Ferrell Gaines passed away in his sleep at age 69 on April 3, 2019 at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.



Bill, as he was known by his family and friends, is survived by his sisters, Linda, Cheryl, Susan and Mary, his children Chris Gaines, Joshua Gaines, Princess Staub, Tani Kilgore, Dessi Ochoa and Chad Kilgore. 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Bill was born in Memphis, Tennessee and his family moved to California soon after. He spent a large part of his life in the Palm Springs area and joined the Army after high school, serving in the Vietnam War as an MP. He retired from the US Postal Service after serving 20 years. He spent his retirement years in Yuma, AZ and Loon Lake and Deer Park, WA. Bill was an avid golfer and belonged to various bowling leagues. He loved being out on the Colorado River in his boat.



In lieu of sending flowers, contributions may be made to the . (https://www.diabetes.org).