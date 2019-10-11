|
|
Bill passed away peacefully at 7:30AM on the 6th of October. Bill was born in Peekskill, NY to Henry and Inez Bauer. Bill was a true renaissance man but above all he was an accomplished swimmer. He graduated from Peekskill High School in 1955 and from Colgate University in 1959. Following graduation, he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy and retired at the rank of Commander in 1980. During his time in the Navy he received several awards and medals to include a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.
Bill's civilian career was highlighted by his selection to be the Regional Manager for Lincoln National's Seattle and Spokane regions. Bill retired from the Lincoln in 1992. He and his loving wife JoAnn then moved to Yuma where they shared 45 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in 2017.
Bill is survived by his children: Chris (Cheryl) Bauer of Alexandria VA, Jeff (Elizabeth) Bauer of Putnam Valley NY, Curt (Sandy) Bauer of Marianna FL, Steven (Kelly) Sande of Spokane WA, Wendy (Craig) Tumbleson of Plano TX, Leigh (Annette) Bauer of Snohomish WA, Tony Panker of Coeur d'Alene Idaho, and nine loving grandchildren.
No Formal memorial service is scheduled, however, there will be a private family gathering in the future to spread Bill and JoAnn's cremated ashes at a favorite site that they both cherished.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 11, 2019