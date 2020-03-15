|
Yuma - William J. Rosas passed away on February 24, 2020 after battling many long-term health issues. He was in the care of Hospice, and wonderful care givers, and died peacefully at his home in Yuma, Arizona.
William Jaime Rosas was born and raised on July 29, 1937 in Bogota, Colombia. Son of Elvira Rosas and Benjamin Pachon.
He excelled in academics and sports, playing club soccer with the local professional team Santa Fe then attending medical school at Pontifical Xavierian University. He graduated medical school in 1961 then immigrated to the United States for his internship at St Marys Medical Center and residency at Maryview Hospital, Suburban Hospital Health System and Albert Einstein - Montefiore Medical Center. William spent time in Tennessee, then Virginia where he met and married Patricia Machamer. They had 2 children, William and David both living in Phoenix. He had a remarkable career, moving to Yuma, Arizona in 1969. He practiced medicine in Yuma in Urological surgery until he retired in 1996 due to health reasons.
He had too many hobbies but perhaps the dearest to him included music, cooking, travel, photography, and watching sports. One of his great loves was soccer, watching any game that he could until he died. While he was healthy enough to travel, he attended the 1992 Olympics (Barcelona), 1994 World Cup (USA), 1998 World Cup (France), and the 2000 Olympics (Sydney) to watch international soccer in person.
He is survived by his 2 sons, William R. Rosas (married to Randa Assaf) and David C. Rosas(married to Nicole Mitchell); his sister, Tulia Pachon, 5 grandchildren, Bryon, Chase, Kyle, Avalon, Yara; nephew Beto, and many life-long friends.
A memorial to celebrate his life with all of his family and friends will be held on March 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Desert Lakes Recreation Center, 3765 S. Lakeside Dr., Yuma, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send a donation to the US Soccer Foundation by clicking on the following link https://ussoccerfoundation.org/donate
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 15, 2020