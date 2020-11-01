William Raymond Esmeier, Sr. (Bill) began worshiping eternally Sunday morning, October 18, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. He now resides in heaven with many family members and friends. Bill was born on December 23, 1933 in Evansville, Indiana to Ruth Winternheimer-Esmeier and William C. Esmeier. Bill frequently shared Psalm 23 with others and lived his life as a testimony to his faith in God and His Word. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."-Psalm 23:6
As an Evansville Central High graduate in 1951, Bill began his lifelong career in banking quickly followed in 1953 by his marriage to Ellie and his enlistment in the Navy. He served an honored post in Washington DC as a member of the USN Presidential Honor Guard. During this time Bill participated in the dedication of the monument to Iwo Jima in Arlington Cemetery. Bill and Ellie moved to Arizona in 1955 and he continued his fifty years of banking with Valley National Bank which included management roles in the towns of Ajo, Bagdad, Yuma, Phoenix, and Prescott. His final banking post was in Yuma with The Foothills Bank. He continued to work after his retirement in public relations for Crossroads Mission. Bill was an avid golfer and had the accomplishment of five "hole in ones" over his lifetime. He also loved to play basketball, cards, and Rummikub.
Bill was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, in Yuma Arizona. He was involved in various ministries of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, including as a Walther League youth coordinator and the Lutheran Cursillo Movement in various leadership positions. Bill served on the Yuma County Prayer Breakfast committee from its beginning. Bill supported Crossroads Mission as a volunteer and Bible study leader and the Salvation Army as a volunteer and annual bell ringer. Bill was an original Caballero de Yuma for over thirty years, active in Navy League, a Yuma Golf and Country Club Member, a SPEBSQSA (Barbershop Choruses) member in various Arizona cities including his role as President of the Phoenix "Phoenicians" leading them to an International Championship in 1972. Bill served on the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation as a Board Member, a Trustee, and gift shop volunteer, was active in the Kiwanis in various leadership roles including past president, participated in Rotary, an Advisory Board Member for AEA Federal Credit Union, an Elks Lodge #476 member, and participated in many other faith and civic roles throughout Arizona. Bill received the Heart of Yuma "Outstanding Volunteer" award in 2014. Most important, Bill was a lifelong student of the Bible.
Bill is survived by his spouse Beverly Beyler-Esmeier. Bill is also survived by one brother, James Esmeier (Lorna) who is a resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; children, Rebecca Esmeier-Heitkamp (Roy), Bill Esmeier, Jr. (Penny), and Jon Esmeier (Marsha); grandchildren, Amy Esmeier-Botelho (Steve), Andrew Esmeier, Rachel Heitkamp, Alyssa Esmeier-McConkey (Cody), and Conner Esmeier as well as three great-grandchildren.
Bill was proceeded in death by Ellie Esmeier his spouse of 53 years, 1953-2007, Betty Furtwangler-Esmeier his spouse of 10 years, 2007-2017, his grandson Nathan Heitkamp, and goddaughter Kathy Hixon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at 10:30am at Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 Engler Avenue, Yuma. A lunch reception will follow. There will be a live feed of the service available for those who would prefer to attend virtually; please contact the church at Churchoffice@christyuma.org
to request a link.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be given to Crossroads Mission and designated for their New Life Recovery Program, 944 S. Arizona Avenue, Yuma, Arizona 85364. This ministry, and the many participants he met over the years, were dear to Bill's heart. Online tribute wall www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
under Esmeier.