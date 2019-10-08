|
|
Long time Yuma resident and family patriarch William (Bill) Supplee, age 90, passed into the hands of our lord on Monday September 30, 2019 in the presence of family members.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 18, 1929, son of the late John and Elsie (Weimer) Supplee. "Pops" as he was affectionately called by his family will be forever remembered by sons; Joel (Kathryn), Paul (Bobbie), Brett and Bart Supplee and daughter Rochelle (Steve) McEvoy in addition to grandchildren Nicole, Patrick, Lisa, Kitt, Holly, Chris and Rachel and numerous nephews, nieces and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother Joseph Supplee of Cape May, NJ and preceded in death by brothers John and Richard Supplee, sisters Margaret Supplee and Patricia Collins, grandson Jonathan Supplee and loving wife and mother of his children Laverne.
Bill originally came to Yuma when assigned to Vincent AFB in 1952, married a local girl Laverne Cole and started his lifelong relationship with Yuma. He came and went several times while in the service until finally settling in Yuma in 1973. As his children moved on, Yuma and "visiting pops" became a centerpiece of their lives, always coming home to be with him and the family. He was a Korean and Vietnam war era veteran and retired "Superintendent of Security Police" from the Air Force after serving 23 years. After military retirement he worked for the City of Yuma for 16 years where he was an Analyst with the Department of Operations Services. In the Yuma community he also worked as a volunteer with Catholic Community Services with the Senior Nutrition Program, Widowed Persons Service and United Way of Yuma. He was a member of the American Legion Post 19, Air Force Sergeants Association, Retired Enlisted Association, Kiwanis Club and the City of Yuma Employees Association. He was a man of Faith and devout member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister while in the Air Force and at St Francis church.
Bill Supplee loved his country, his faith, and his family. There was nothing he would not do for his family and he loved receiving photos and hearing the stories of all of his children. He loved to talk and visit and meet people. His friendly spirit, laughter and appreciation of life was loved by all those that he met and his influence and presence will forever remain in the lives of all those that he touched. His philosophy in life was: "Do all the good you can; by all the means you can; in all the ways you can; in all the places you can; to all the people you can; as long as ever you can."
A Catholic memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9th, at St. Francis of Assisi church followed by graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City of Yuma Employees Association Scholarship Program or St Francis of Assisi School Scholarship Program.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 8, 2019