Wilma Miller
Wilma Gladyne Miller Obituary
Wilma Gladyne Miller, 93, passed on February 22, 2019 at her son's home in Yuma, Arizona. She was born on January 25, 1926 in Huntington, Arkansas, to Irvin W. and Beulah R. Pettus. She was the youngest of 8 children, all of whom are now deceased.

Mom went to California during the Second World War and worked in a defense plant, Douglas Aircraft. There she met Therole L. Miller Sr. and married and raised his 3 children and one of her own and loved them all. Son Terrance died November 4, 2005 and husband died May 5, 2009, she leaves behind son, Therole Jr. (Sharon), Beverly (Terrance's widow) Dennis (Renee), daughter, Daundra Bowlin (Jim deceased) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends.

The family would like to thank Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice. Nurses, Frances, Christian, Nancy and Diana for her assistance and a thank you to Jessica Social worker, Nita as a receptionist and Juan the Chaplin.

Services will be Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, 10:00 am at Johnson Mortuary.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
