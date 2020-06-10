Or Copy this URL to Share

Winifred Hayes, 64, of Somerton, died June 6, 2020, at her home.



Born Nov. 25, 1955, in Yuma, worked at Cocopah Community Center.



Funeral services will be 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann. Funeraria Del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at West Cocopah Indian Reservation.

