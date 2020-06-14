Winifred Hayes
1955 - 2020
Winifred Hayes, 64, of Somerton, died on June 6, 2020, passing peacefully in her home.

Born November 25, 1955, in Somerton, she worked for the Cocopah Tribe. She attended Phoenix Indian High School where she graduated. Winifred loved to spend time with family and enjoyed family dinners. Her passion was her art, as she loved to draw, paint, bead, and sew. She was a very loving, caring, and compassionate woman. She opened her home to many, and made sure that everyone was fed. To the neighborhood children she was known as "Maw", while others called her "Pooh" in reference to Winnie-the-Pooh.

Winifred is survived by her children, Vanessa Phillips, Jimmy Phillips (Sarah Alvanez), Woodrow Phillips, Loren Phillips (Martina Phillips), Jeremy Hayes. 17 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Winifred is preceded in death by father Harry J Phillips Sr., mother Deloria Jim; grandparents, Pedro Jim Sr and Lorena Black Juarez; sisters, Lorelei Phillips, Harriet Phillips; brother, Harry Phillips Jr.; son, George Hayes III and daughter, Tannessa Rodriguez-Phillips.

Funeraria Del Angel is handling arrangements on June 15, 2020 with viewing from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, followed by Traditional Ceremonial Rites at the West Cocopah Reservation at 5:00 pm and ending 5:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral service
03:00 - 04:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
9283440000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Love my mother-in -law forever.
Sarah Alvanez
Daughter
