Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Yuma mortuary
Yolanda Nichols


1964 - 2020
Yolanda Nichols Obituary
Yolanda Nichols, 56, from Phoenix, Arizona was born April 1st 1964 and passed on April 24th 2020.

Yolanda is the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime. She fills the room with smiles, laughs, cookies and cupcakes. She loves baking and loved watching Little house on the prairie, Law & order, and The price is right. In her earlier years she worked as a CNA in Phoenix Arizona.

Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Nicole Ghahate; Bestfriends, Erwin Ghahate, Marvin benally; son in law, Shawn Yessilth; sisters, Serena Magaña, Rosalyn Espinoza, Danita Nichols; brother, Timothy Nichols; aunt, Beverly Williams; nephews, Mike magaña, James magaña, Edward Sanchez, David Ochoa, jr, Alan Hill, Jorge Espinoza jr, Leviticus Nichols, Nieces, Vivian Hill, Daviana Ochoa, Aurellia Espinoza, D'ana Ochoa. Grandkids; Aiden Jordan Yessilth, Mila Hill, Eleni Hill.

* Revelation 21:4? "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."

Viewing from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Yuma mortuary on Friday, May 1st, 2020. - Cremation will be at the Quechan Big House on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
