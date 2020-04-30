|
Yolanda Nichols, 56, from Phoenix, Arizona was born April 1st 1964 and passed on April 24th 2020.
Yolanda is the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime. She fills the room with smiles, laughs, cookies and cupcakes. She loves baking and loved watching Little house on the prairie, Law & order, and The price is right. In her earlier years she worked as a CNA in Phoenix Arizona.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Nicole Ghahate; Bestfriends, Erwin Ghahate, Marvin benally; son in law, Shawn Yessilth; sisters, Serena Magaña, Rosalyn Espinoza, Danita Nichols; brother, Timothy Nichols; aunt, Beverly Williams; nephews, Mike magaña, James magaña, Edward Sanchez, David Ochoa, jr, Alan Hill, Jorge Espinoza jr, Leviticus Nichols, Nieces, Vivian Hill, Daviana Ochoa, Aurellia Espinoza, D'ana Ochoa. Grandkids; Aiden Jordan Yessilth, Mila Hill, Eleni Hill.
* Revelation 21:4? "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."
Viewing from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Yuma mortuary on Friday, May 1st, 2020. - Cremation will be at the Quechan Big House on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 30, 2020