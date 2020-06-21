Yolanda Vellia Varela Bennett
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yolanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yolanda Vellia Varela Bennett, 71, of Yuma, died June 1, 2020.

Born, May 3, 1949, in Yuma Az. Graduated from Yuma High School in 1968. She retired from K-Mart after working there for 30 years.

Yolanda loved to garden, cook and she loved the Lord. She was the kindest person and she would give all she had to help anyone in need.

She is survived by two children; Thomas Bennett, Miriam Bennett St.Cyr; sister Leticia Montana, brothers; Alphonso, Robert, Richard, Tom Varela and her grandchildren.

Private Services will be held with family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Yolanda, you were not just a neighbor and friend, you are family. You always showed your love to all of us growing up. Your beautiful smile will live on. May you Rest In Peace with your mama and daddy and all of Gods other angels. May God bring peace to Thomas, Miriam and your grandbabies. Love you Yolie ❤❤
Cindy Martinez
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved