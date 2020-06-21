Yolanda Vellia Varela Bennett, 71, of Yuma, died June 1, 2020.



Born, May 3, 1949, in Yuma Az. Graduated from Yuma High School in 1968. She retired from K-Mart after working there for 30 years.



Yolanda loved to garden, cook and she loved the Lord. She was the kindest person and she would give all she had to help anyone in need.



She is survived by two children; Thomas Bennett, Miriam Bennett St.Cyr; sister Leticia Montana, brothers; Alphonso, Robert, Richard, Tom Varela and her grandchildren.



Private Services will be held with family members.

