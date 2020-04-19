|
|
Ysidro L. Mendivil our Dad/Grandpa/Papa joined his beautiful wife of 66 years in heaven on March 19, 2020.
He was born to Michael and Rose Mendivil in Fort Yuma, CA on September 9, 1931. He resided in Winterhaven, CA.
Dad attended Yuma High School and was a proud Criminal and a member of the Marching Band which he was First Chair of Brass. At the age of 17 he joined the Army National Guard and served his Country as a Bushmaster for 12 years. He started his career with the Yuma County Water Users Association as a Ditch Rider/ Hydraulic Mechanic where after over 30 years he retired. He then went on to his second career in 1985 with Rogers Cable Systems which later became Century Communications. In 1997 he decided to join our mom in the retirement life and travel to visit Family across country. A very devoted Catholic and member of the St. Thomas, Immaculate Conception and St. Francis parishes which he donated his time and music to the church for community fundraisers.
He was born into a Family of Musicians and began playing instruments at a very young age. In his early teens, he began playing the saxophone in the Family band which led him to become a Band Leader forming his own band called The Yumariachi's.
Our Dad was always involved with helping and serving the community. Children and education were very important to him. He was a Board Member of the Community Action Head Start Program of Fort Yuma. He also served on the San Pasqual Unified School District Board for over 8 years as President and was extremely proud to sign and hand his first 5 children their High School diplomas at graduation.
Dad was a member of the Elks, Eagles, Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
Dad was from the Jose Maria Mendivil Picacho Gold Mine Family and was very proud of his ancestry.
He knew the Picacho Desert like the palm of his hand which lead Imperial County to ask him to join their Search and Rescue Team. He never missed a Deer Hunting season and was an experienced tracker. For years Dad served as a member of the Winterhaven Fire District Board. He was a Volunteer Fire Fighter, Special Sheriff Deputy for Imperial County and a Search and Rescue Diver for the Imperial County Sherriff Department.
Dad never met a stranger. He was a very caring and giving man. He taught his children to be honest, respectful and to always help others. From helping families broken down on the side of the road, to helping other family members in time of need, he was a "give the shirt off his back" kind of person.
Dad is survived by his children, Daughters: Mary Frances (Dennis) Englert, Norma Enriquez, Shirley (Noel) Epke, Sylvia(Rick) Shepard, Melinda (Gonzalo "Lito") Munoz Jr. Sons: Ysidro (Lynda) Mendivil Jr., Michael (Sandra) Mendivil. 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Caroline "Peaches" (Joe) Olivas, Ernie (Rita) Mendivil, Richard(Yolanda) Mendivil.
Proceeded in death by his wife Alice N. Mendivil. Parents Rose and Michael Mendivil. Sisters: Frances (Al) Tercero, Soila Mendivil, Ophelia "Babe" (Frank) Neahr, Michael Mendivil Jr.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor our Dad at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 19, 2020