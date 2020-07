Or Copy this URL to Share

Yvett Livas Ramirez of Winterhaven, CA, 54, died June 30, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ.



Born Oct. 09, 1965, in Fort Yuma, CA, she was a community health representative.



Visitation will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, with services at 4 p.m. at chapel. Funeral services at 3 a.m. Wednesday at Quechan Big House, with cremation at Dawn on Wednesday at Quechan Cemetery.



Yuma Mortuary and Crematory is handling arrangements.

