Yvette Livas Ramirez passed away June 30th 2020 at Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center at the age of 54 years old, she was a member of the Quechan Tribe. She was born on October 9th 1965 at Ft. Yuma Hospital in Winterhaven, Ca. She's the daughter of Edward & Marlene Livas



She graduated from San Pasqual High School. Her first job was at Paradise Casino as slot floor person then moved to Tucson, AZ to further her education receiving her A.A. Degree from U of A while working at Pasqua Yaqui Tribe. Then later moved back to the Ft. Yuma & was employed by Quechan A.D.A.P.P.; Ft. Yuma hospital; Last employment was with Quechan C.H.R. To leave her husband of 22 years. She was a member of Imagination Church & enjoyed spending time with her family & working within her community.



She is survived by her parents Edward & Marlene Livas. Husband Johnny Ramirez; Children Elias ; Seth & Javanne Collins. Grandchildren Elias|| ; Aiyana & Isabella Collins. Brothers Edward & Eric Livas. Nephews & Nieces Tasheena; Edward & Lynette Livas; Erica Livas; Aaron & Amanda Livas. Janyse Collins-Salinas; Jessica & Isaac Collins & Stormy Ramirez. Cousins Yvonne Galvan; Mona Hart; Kathay Amador & numerous cousins.



Preceding Yvette in death were her great grandparents Allen (Amy) Chicken. Grandmother Amy chicken. Uncle Harvey Prieta; Aunt Delma Montoya; Aunt Amy Hammond; Uncle Roderick Escalanti; cousin Bennet Yazzie; Brother Aaron Livas; cousin Tracy Hart.



Services Will Take Place on July 7, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th Ave., Yuma, AZ, times will be 2:00 PM for family and 3:00 PM for family and friends with 4:00 PM church services by Pastor Renard.



Traditional rights will be on July 8, 2020 at Quechan Cry house, times: 3:00 AM with cremation at 5:00 AM. Due to the current pandemic the family is requesting that all guests wear face mask and follow social distancing practices, no handshakes or hugging please.



Pallbearers will be Edward Livas; Emmett Hart S; Jared Hart; Darrell Escalanti; Dustin Escalanti; Armando Escalanti; Diego Galvan; Stormy Ramirez; James Barton.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Yazzie; Garrison Yazzie; Johnny Ramirez; Edward Livas; Eric Livas; Seth Collins; Elias Collins; Martine Prieta; Nolan Briones; Dominic Ramirez; James Hart; Shawn Hart & Destry Escalanti.

