Yvonne May "Bonnie" Fish
1929 - 2020
Yvonne (Bonnie) May Fish, aged 91, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Bonnie was born on July 21, 1929 in Mullen, Nebraska to William Edwin Wright and Effie 'Gramly' Wright.

She was preceded in death in 2001 by her loving husband of 52 years, Merrill (Bud) Fish.

Bonnie resided in the Kansas City/Blue Springs, Missouri area until Merrill's retirement in 1983, when they relocated to Yuma, Arizona. Bonnie was an avid bridge player, often playing five days a week, was active in the Republican Party and a member of numerous social clubs. Family was Bonnie's passion and delight, spending much of her leisure time hosting family vacations and holiday festivities. Her children are Deborah (Dennis) Hedrick of Yuma, Arizona, Mike Fish (Martha Garczynski) of Puerto Rico and Dr. William (Mary Beth) Fish of Liberty, Missouri. Grandchildren are Amy Bunte, Robbie Martin (1971-1988), Geoffrey, Eric, Alecia, Spencer and Abby Fish. Bonnie also had eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.

The family has designated The TreeHouse at The Liberty Hospital Foundation for memorial contributions, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, MO 64068.

Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
