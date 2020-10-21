Ada Mae WattsZanesville - Ada Mae Watts, 92 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.Ada was born in Rix Mills on August 16, 1928. She is the daughter of the late John T. and Wilma Mae (Adams) Miller. She worked for the Kresge Department Store as a clerk and stocker and she was a member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church.Ada is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Teresa) Watts and Jay Watts; her grandchildren, Julie (Stephen) Johnson and Traci Watts; her great grandson, Oliver Johnson; and her sister, JoAnn Sparks.In addition to her parents, Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Watts who passed away December 29, 2015 and her three brothers, Virgil, J. Herbert and Donald Miller and her great granddaughter, Norah Johnson.Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43734 or to the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, 296 Main Street, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734.Due to Covid-19 all guest are requested to wear masks while attending services.Visitations will be 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 2 pm. Pastor Karen Osborn will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.