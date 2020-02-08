Services
Zanesville - Adam M. Shinn, age 33, of Zanesville, died unexpectedly, Monday, February 3, 2020, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

He was born Thursday, October 9, 1986, in Youngstown, the son of Ricky Shinn of Zanesville, and Angela (Hyer) Wade of Jacksonville, FL.

Adam worked at NFI Industries as a forklift operator. He enjoyed playing basketball and watching basketball games, especially the North Carolina Tar Heels, and gaming on his PlayStation. He was passionate about his shoes including his Jordan Retros. Above all, was his love for his family.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his Fiancé, Vanita L. McCrae of Zanesville; two sons, Tae'Shaune and Jae'Ceaune; two sisters, Elayna (Josh Davis) Bauer and Rhonda Cravenor both of Zanesville; two uncles Randy Shinn of Zanesville and Jack (Saundra) Shinn of Newark; in-laws, LeeAnn (Mommy) McCrae, La'Tisha (William Akin) McCrae, Kendra Gatlin, and Ken Gatlin, II, Keneesha Gatlin, Shannon McCrae, Sharon and Larry Young, all of Zanesville and many, many close friends.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Elder Terrence E. Brown officiating, attendees are asked to wear blue, Adam's favorite color. Burial will conclude in the Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville. Immediately following committal services a repast will be held at Greater Apostolic Church of Christ. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
