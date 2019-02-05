|
Adelheid "Heidi" Bennett
GLENFORD - Adelheid "Heidi" Bennett, 93, of Glenford, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Genesis Hospice Care.
Heidi was born December 3, 1925 in Richenbach, Germany to Henrich and Frieda Spiller. She was a longtime member of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Heidi is survived by her children, Patricia (Tom) Bowser, Donna Hupp, Jolie (Tom) Saum, Lisa (Cliff) Noyes and David (Becky) Bennett and three generations of grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Johanna Spiller; a grandson, Paul Bowser and great-granddaughter, Ashley Gurnicke.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1705 Pine St., Zanesville, Ohio 43701 with Tim Atkinson officiating.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 5, 2019