Alan G. Vandewater Obituary
Alan G. Vandewater

New Lexington - Alan G. Vandewater, 70, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:49pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio.

Born November 10, 1949 in Rockville Centre, New York to the late Gordon C. and Jean M. Baylis Vandewater.

Alan was a 1969 graduate of Baldwin High School in New York; self-employed sign painter; former member of Hook & Ladder Co. #2 of Baldwin, New York; Honorary Retired Member of New Lexington Fire Department of New Lexington, Ohio and Charter and Founding Member of the Perry County, Ohio Fire Task Force.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of New Lexington, Ohio where he was involved in various functions of the church and was an assistant minister; commissioned Lay Worship Leader, Southeastern Ohio Synod ELCA.

He was a former member of New Lexington Village Council; was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy; very proud that he published a book called "God's Word From My Heart To Your's" and was very proud of his Children and all they have accomplished and he loved his grandson.

Survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia M. DeMont Vandewater of the home; father of Leigh-Anne M. (Michael) Williams of West Carrollton, Ohio and Michael J. Vandewater of New Lexington, Ohio; grandson, Zane Williams; dear brother of, George C. Vandewater of ME., Gordon C. Vandewater of MA., Faith-Anne Papatsos of NY and Elsa Jean Tessitore of NY.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Joseph and Helen DeMont and a niece, Lauren Tessitore.

Calling hours will be held from 3pm-8pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 West Brown Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor John Michles officiating.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
