|
|
Alan Young
Zanesville - Alan D. "Chief" Young, 65, of Nashport, Ohio died Monday afternoon at his home.
Born October 10, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late James A. and Phyllis J. (Goddard) Young and was a 1973 graduate of Tri-Valley High. Follow high school Alan began his career in the United States Navy where he proudly served our country for over 23 years, retiring as Chief Petty Officer. Following his military career he owned and operated Young Guns & Ammo of Nashport. He was a life member of Post 6193 of Frazeysburg and the NRA. Alan loved the outdoors, he enjoyed raising chickens, and he was very generous to many and various charities that helped children and veterans.
Surviving are two daughters, Angeline (Chris) Lallathin of Frazeysburg and Drew (Justin) McDaniel of Newark, Ohio; a step-daughter, Kimberly (J. D. Kelly) Vickers of Nashport; a step-son, Kari (Darcy) Kessler of Nashport; several grandchildren, including Ruger Wofter of Mt. Perry, Ohio; several great grandchildren; a sister, Laura (Ric) Lahmers of Newark; four step brothers, Greg (Susan) Hindel of Frazeysburg, Brad (Beth) Hindel and Brian (Lorena) Hindel both of Nashport and Steven (Julie) Hindel of Frazeysburg and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his step-mother, Paulette Young of Frazeysburg and his very special friend, Scott Offinger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon S. (Lacy) Young whom he married August 24, 2013 and who died March 25, 2016 and his father in-law and mother in-law, Jim and Larney Lacy.
Calling hour will be 5pm to 8pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to s or to the .
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019