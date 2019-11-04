|
Albert J. Crock
Zanesville - Albert J. Crock, age 99 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, OH.
He was born Monday, September 13, 1920 in Zanesville, OH the son of Simon Crock and Mary (Michel) Crock. He was married on Tuesday, April 27, 1946 to Rita E. (Schehl) Crock who survives.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Albert served in the United States Navy during World War II. Along with his wife he owned & operated Crock Farms located in Springfield Township in Muskingum County and a member of the Muskingum County Farm Bureau. His passions were farming and hunting which he was able to enjoy into his 90s.
In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by 3 sons: Joseph (Nancy) Crock of Pataskala, Robert (Connie) Crock of Hopewell & Raymond (Lisa) Crock of Zanesville. 6 Grandchildren Brian (Regan) Crock, Brandy Crock, Bradley (Stephanie) Crock, Alyssia Crock, Adam Crock & Lynnea Crock and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 sisters; Lillian Toole, Verna Dailey & Mildred Crock; 3 brothers Elmer Crock, Oliver Crock & Bernard Crock.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 935 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Navy, Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019