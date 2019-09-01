|
|
Albert Jan Bryan
Brownsville - Albert Jan Bryan, 78 of Brownsville died at 3:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at the The Oaks at Northpointe.
He was born July 12, 1941 in Zanesville OH the son of Henry C. Bryan and E. June Uffner Bryan.
Al graduated from Glenford High School in 1959 and was a United States Army Veteran having served his country from 1960 to 1962. He retired from the Newark Air force base and was a 50-year member of the Newark Lodge #97 F & AM.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally L. Marks Bryan whom he married August 27, 1960; a son, Keith A. Bryan; a sister, Sue (Paul) Riley; a nephew, Joel (Laura) Riley; a grand nephew, Justin Riley; special friends, Barbara Mitter, Anna Mae Spencer, Jim Fraunfelter, Steve Wood and all his Field House friends.
In addition to his parents Al was preceded in death by his father & mother-in-law, Lewis and Ina Marks; a nephew, Drew Riley; and his two furry friends, "Jake the Legal Beagle" and "Spooky Cat" who will be laid to rest with him.
No visitation or funeral service will be observed. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brownsville, Ohio.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks at Northpointe & Genesis Hospice for their Kindness to and the care of Albert Jan.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Albert's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on Sept. 1, 2019