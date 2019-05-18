Alex "Gene" Parker



Crooksville - Alex Eugene Parker, 64, of Crooksville passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.



Gene was born one of nine children on February 15, 1955 in New Lexington to the late, Alex and Nora (Bateson) Parker.



Gene was a simple and private man, he enjoyed spending and dedicating his years of retirement to his love of fishing, many times with his son. Gene worked for many years and later retired from the Crooksville Coal Mine where he was a skilled diesel mechanic. He continued using his inclination for mechanics fixing all machines and engines.



Surviving Gene in life are his son, Jason Parker, his sisters, Dorothy Bowen, Shirley (Eddie) Willison, Mary Lou Hinkle and Debbie (Albert) Butcher; his brothers, Richard Parker and Ronnie (Donna) Parker and his grandchildren, Danny Parker, Jeremiah Parker and Mia Parker.



In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Bateson and his brother, William Parker.



Jason kept to his father's wishes and Gene will be privately cremated and his remains spread at his favorite fishing spot.



