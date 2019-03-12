|
|
Algean M. Ervin- Flynn
New Lexington - Algean M. Ervin- Flynn, 80, of New Lexington passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Genesis New Lexington Center.
She was born December 24, 1938 in Shawnee, a daughter of the late Bert and Mary Jane (Bentley) Bishop. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and the 3B Beauty School. Algean was a beautician in the area for many years.
She is survived by her children Janie (Brad) Ervin-Smith, Scott (Rita) Ervin, and Marilyn (Sean Strawser) Ervin; her son Steve's fiancée Marjorie Wheeler; step-daughter Sharon (JR) Salyer; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dwane Ervin and her son Michael "Mike" Ervin; her second husband Frank Flynn; brother William Bishop; and infant sister Audrey Bishop.
Shortly after Algean's passing, her son Steve lost his battle with cancer. A joint visitation and funeral service will be held to honor both of them.
Friends of Algean and Steve may call 6-9 PM on Wednesday, March 13 and 11:00 AM-9:00 PM on Thursday, March 14 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
A joint funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church.
They will be interred together at the Shawnee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH.
The JE HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. WALNUT STREET, SHAWNEE, OHIO is honored to assist the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019