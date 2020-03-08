|
Alice Eloise (Baker) Spray
McConnelsville - Alice Eloise (Baker) Spray, 92, of McConnelsville, Ohio, passed from this earthly life on March 2nd, 2020 . She was born in Cape Girardeau, MO, on July 13, 1927, the daughter of John Siess and Mabel Louise Baker. The family moved to Ohio in 1943.
A life long musician, she was graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Music Education, a Bachelor of Music, and Master of Arts Degrees, completing her formal education in 1954. She was united in marriage to Mark B. Spray, in Bucyrus, Ohio on August 28, 1954. The couple moved to McConnelsville in 1955.
She taught music in public schools for 14 years, 2 years in Rocky River, Ohio and 12 years in the Malta-McConnelsville schools. She taught piano and voice for 44 years. A long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in McConnelsville, she was the junior choir director for 12 years and then the adult choir director for 34 years. She was an ordained Deacon and Elder, and taught the adult Sunday school class. She directed many Community Choir activities during the 1970s and 1980s. She was also a long-time member of the New Era Study Club.
Preceding her in death other than her parents, were her husband, Mark in 2004, a sister, Betty Lee (Baker) Neff of Bucyrus and a brother, John of Baton Rouge, LA.
Surviving are a son, Mitchell D. (Becky) Spray, of Manassas, VA, two grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Boone-Green of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Matthew (Andrea) Spray of Centreville, VA. and 5 great grandchildren, Jacob Paul Hembree, Benjamin Boone-Green, Cortland Spray, Myer Spray, and Lincoln Boone-Green.
Also surviving is a sister, Carolyn G. (Ronald) Lamon of Bainbridge, GA and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in McConnelsville, friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:00p.m. Sunday, at Owl Creek Cemetery near Utica. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020