Alice K. McCance
New Concord - Alice Kathryn McCance, 77, formerly of New Concord, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Alice was born in Cambridge on January 2, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Everett Leroy and Marian Frances Bokelman. She was a 1960 Graduate of Cambridge High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen; she is one of the founding members of the Cambridge Singers; she worked numerous years for the Lillienthal Printing Company in Cambridge and then she also worked as a candle maker for the Lumi-Lite Candle Company.
Alice is survived by her three children, Deborah Eileen (Chad) Orwig of Philo, Eli Cameron (Jonie Huhn) McCance of New Concord; James Everett (Shawn-Ellen) McCance of Zanesville and; her grandchildren, Koby Huhn, Zander McCance, Gage Huhn, Ashlynn McCance, Patrick McCance and Greysen McCance; and her sister, Carol (Don) Klink of Byesville.
In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. McCance who passed away in 2005.
At Alice's request, her body will be donated to Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine for the advancement of science and research. A memorial service will be held at a later date and her cremains will buried with her husband in the New Concord Cemetery.
Please make any memorial contributions to the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1 Ohio University, Grosvenor Hall #135, Athens, Ohio 45701.
The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020