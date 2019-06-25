Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Alice M. "Mary" Scoles


Zanesville - Alice Marie "Mary" Scoles age 77 of Zanesville passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born June 8, 1942 in Stark County Ohio, one of 12 children born to Roy and Ethel Havens Devoll. Mary enjoyed reading, cross word puzzles, playing Euchre but most of all her family.

Mary loved and was loved by her children: Twila (Dan) Peck-Ferrell, Deborah (Robert) Lyons and Delbert (Freely) Chaney; three siblings: David (Betsy) Devoll, Howard Devoll and Dorothy Hall; grandchildren: Scott (Melissa) and Nik (Lindsay) Lyons, J.B. Peck, Shala (Chester) Haynes, Michael (Devin) Chaney, Jennifer Chaney, Matt Tabler, Kyle Tabler, Shay-lee Chaney, Bran-dee (Charles) Hastings, Lathe Litton; several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings: Roy, Jane, Shirley, Ethel, Robert, Jerry, Frances and Loretta.

In lieu of flowers, Mary's family ask that you pay it forward, hold your family close and always remember, Everyday is a Treasure. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Table, 28 South 6th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8PM on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel on Thursday June 27, 2019 with Pastor Dee Rader officiating.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owed caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 25, 2019
