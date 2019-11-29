|
Alice Marie Moorehead
Zanesville - Alice Marie Cooperrider Moorehead, 98, of Zanesville, formerly of Glenford, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord at 9:08 P.M. Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. Marie was born January 7, 1921, to Ralph and Esta Orr Cooperrider in Glenford, and graduated from Glenford High School in 1938. Marie was a member of Meadow Farm Methodist Church and her church family was dear to her heart. She enjoyed music, especially large pipe organs and served as church organist for St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glenford (10) years, St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Zanesville, (10 years), and Meadow Farm Methodist Church (6 Years).
Marie worked 5 years as a sales clerk at Sears in Newark and later served 11 years as a cook at Maysville Middle School.
Marie loved playing the piano and organ to the point that she had one of each in her living room. She especially enjoyed the music of large pipe organs and was thrilled when they were played with all the stops let out. Marie was also a beautiful quilter and seamstress. One of her favorite things to do, in addition to her music, was to visit fabric stores in Amish Country and talk with the ladies. In her younger years, Marie enjoyed fishing, working in her vegetable and flower gardens, raising chickens, and cooking for her family. She often became excited while watching basketball games, as the self-appointed family meteorologist always kept the family informed of the weather forecast, and loved to send and receive cards to family and friends. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A friend to all.
Marie is survived by her son, Charles Morehead; a grandson, Dr. Scott (Stephanie) Morehead of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Amy (Ted) Hall of Medina; great grandchildren, Ella and Benny Morehead; Skylar, River, and Isaiah Hall. She was also close to her brother and sisters-in-laws, Marion (Genny) Moorehead, George (Imajean), Howard (Mary) Moorehead, Bill (Evelyn) Moorehead, Phyllis (Ellis) Hill, Eleanor (Orlie) Crawford, Sarah (Bill) Wells.
On December 25, 1941. Marie married Charles Russell Morehead who lost his life in a jeep accident during maneuvers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on June 4, 1943. On August 4, 1946, she married Frederick Cecil Moorehead who died October 8, 1986; also preceded in death were her parents Ralph and Esta Orr Cooperrider, a daughter-in-law, Lucinda Morehead, one brother Russell, and a sister Pearl Lillian.
Friends and family may call from 5-7 P.M. Monday, December 2, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUENRAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Meadow Farm Church, 6015 Coopermill Road, Zanesville with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Highland Cemetery in Glenford.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019