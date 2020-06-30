Alice S. Rhinebarger
Zanesville - Alice S. Rhinebarger, 96, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born July 8, 1923 in Glouster to the late Pearl and Grace Grubb Hambel. She was retired from Essex Wire and volunteered as a foster grandmother for many years. Alice attended Zanesville Bible Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son Donald "Donnie" (Suellen) Rhinebarger; a daughter Judy (Ron) Stanton; eight grandchildren: Tom, Tim, Rhonda, Tami, Devin, Chelsea, Heather and Erica; twelve great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Rhinebarger, who passed away July 27, 2003; a son Ronnie Rhinebarger; a great grandson Thomas Reed Jr.; four sisters: Florence Smith, Rhea Grundy, Dessie Allman and Alta Hanson; and two brothers: John Hambel and Harold Hambel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zanesville Bible Methodist Church, 925 Grove Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Friday, July 3 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Bill Blair officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Zanesville - Alice S. Rhinebarger, 96, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born July 8, 1923 in Glouster to the late Pearl and Grace Grubb Hambel. She was retired from Essex Wire and volunteered as a foster grandmother for many years. Alice attended Zanesville Bible Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son Donald "Donnie" (Suellen) Rhinebarger; a daughter Judy (Ron) Stanton; eight grandchildren: Tom, Tim, Rhonda, Tami, Devin, Chelsea, Heather and Erica; twelve great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Rhinebarger, who passed away July 27, 2003; a son Ronnie Rhinebarger; a great grandson Thomas Reed Jr.; four sisters: Florence Smith, Rhea Grundy, Dessie Allman and Alta Hanson; and two brothers: John Hambel and Harold Hambel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zanesville Bible Methodist Church, 925 Grove Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Friday, July 3 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Bill Blair officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.