Alice S. Rhinebarger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice S. Rhinebarger

Zanesville - Alice S. Rhinebarger, 96, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born July 8, 1923 in Glouster to the late Pearl and Grace Grubb Hambel. She was retired from Essex Wire and volunteered as a foster grandmother for many years. Alice attended Zanesville Bible Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son Donald "Donnie" (Suellen) Rhinebarger; a daughter Judy (Ron) Stanton; eight grandchildren: Tom, Tim, Rhonda, Tami, Devin, Chelsea, Heather and Erica; twelve great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Rhinebarger, who passed away July 27, 2003; a son Ronnie Rhinebarger; a great grandson Thomas Reed Jr.; four sisters: Florence Smith, Rhea Grundy, Dessie Allman and Alta Hanson; and two brothers: John Hambel and Harold Hambel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Zanesville Bible Methodist Church, 925 Grove Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Friday, July 3 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Bill Blair officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved