Alice Virginia Sines
Zanesville -
Alice Virginia Sines
Alice Virginia Wickham Sines, 85, formerly of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Fayette County Memorial Hospital in Washington Court House.
Virginia was born in Nobel County on January 13, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Lewis and Opal Wickham. She was a loving wife, mother, grand, great and great-great grandmother and she worked for over 30 years for United Technologies on Linden. Virginia was long time faithful supporter of both the veterans and St. Jude's Children's hospital. When she wasn't cooking delicious holiday meals for her family, Virginia enjoyed playing cards and taking day trips to Wheeling Downs. She truly valued the time spent with family.
Virginia is survived by her three daughters, Faye Judy of Bloomingburg, Marie (Don) Wahl of Washington C.H. and Janice (Jack) Whitlatch of White Cottage; her step-children, Dot (George) Kinder, Wanda Pletcher and Linda (Jim Peterson) Stevenson; her seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; her brother Roger (Roxie) Wickham, and her sister Mable Kirkbride.
In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sines, who passed away March 5, 2002; her son, James Sines; her daughter, Bonnie Gray; her son-in-law Pete Judy; her brothers, Richard Wickham and Charles Wickham and her two sisters, Clarabelle Wion and Donna Mae Roland.
The Family would like to send a special Thank you to her caretaker Jackie Harris, Four Seasons Nursing Home of Washington C.H., and Fayette County Memorial Hospital, and Heartland Hospice of Circleville.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 11 am Monday. Pastor Sandra Rayner will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Rosehill Cemetery.
