|
|
Alice Wright
Frazeysburg - Alice R. Wright, 80, of Perryton, Ohio died Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born January 13, 1939 in Licking County she was a daughter of the late Dale L. and Doris (Cameron) Barrick and was a 1956 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Alice was also a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in education. She retired in 2000 from Licking Valley Schools where she had been an elementary school teacher for many years. Mrs. Wright was a very active member of the Perryton United Methodist Church and was the president of the United Methodist Women's group of the church. She was also a member of the Licking County Retired Teachers Association. Alice enjoyed flower gardening; decorating her home for all occasions and she simply loved animals. Her greatest love was her family; her husband, her children and her grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Gerald L. Wright whom she married July 19, 1956; a daughter, JoAnne Hill and her husband, Keith of Dresden, Ohio; a son, Barry Wright and his wife, Fran of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and four grandchildren, Kris Hill and Kimberly Hill, both of Dresden, Alex (Nate) Duhl of Cincinnati, Ohio and Austin J. (Michelle Hoffmann) Wright of Hebron, Ohio. Also surviving is a sister, Betty (Ronald) Miller of Perryton; a brother, Bob Barrick of Zanesville; a nephew, Kyle (Lisa) Miller of Heath and a niece, Jeannie Miller of Perryton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a nephew, Kelly Miller.
Calling hours will be from 10am to NOON Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Perryton United Methodist Church, 6139 Licking Valley Road, with Pastor Jesse Blevins officiating. Burial will be in Perryton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perryton United Methodist Women, care of Betty Miller, 5791 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 8, 2019