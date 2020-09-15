1/1
Alivia Henderson
2020 - 2020
Alivia Henderson

Zanesville - Alivia Ellen Henderson, 10 weeks and 4 days old of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Zanesville. She was born Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Zanesville, the daughter Hope Nicole Henderson. In addition to her mother she is survived by her grandparents, Melinda (David Cummings) Gates of Zanesville, aunts and uncles, Tyler (LaTrisha Hewitt) Weaver of Roseville, and Baylee Henderson of Zanesville, and great aunt Donna Alfman. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Henderson; maternal great grandparents, Nancy and Gene Alfman, and maternal great grandparents, Bob and Juanita Henderson. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a funeral service will be held 6:00 PM on with Rev. Terry D. Newman officiating. Due to current health concerns, friends are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
