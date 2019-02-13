|
|
Alivia Mayle
Zanesville - Alivia Marie Mayle went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born February 2, 2019 to Miranda Ault and Marcus Mayle.
In addition to her parents, Alivia is survived by her older brother, Ayden Mayle; her twin sister, Mylah Mae Mayle; her grandparents, Angel Wood, Joe (Angie) Wood, Melanie Adams, Michael (Debbie) Curtis; great-grandparents, Sandra and Russell Burke, and Kevin and Connie Harding; aunts and uncles, Hannah Ault, Austin Ault, Jerry Masek, Kristi Martin, Danielle Masek, Brittany Mayle, Cody Mayle and Michael Curtis II; and a host of great aunts and uncles, several cousins, and many family friends.
You may call on the family Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 13, 2019