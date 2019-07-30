|
Allegra F. Blackstone
Zanesville - Allegra F. Blackstone, 84, died at 3:07 A.M. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. She was born March 16, 1935 in Johnstown PA, a daughter of the late Leroy and Ruth Eash. She had been a LPN at Bethesda Hospital and several nursing homes. Allegra was a member of Marantha Bible Church.
Surviving are her children, Pamela Ross, Rex Blackstone, and Steven Blackstone; five grandchildren, Henry Troy Blackstone, Bethany Blackstone, Laura Ross, Todd Blackstone and Jared Ross; six great grandchildren, Gabriel, Mikal, Torin, Ellray, Jack and Addie Blackstone; four sisters; and a brother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Blackstone whom she married November 1, 1952 and died August 26, 2003; several sisters; and a half-brother.
Friends and family may call from 2-8 P.M. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Henry, at Salt Creek Cemetery, Chandlersville.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE
Published in the Times Recorder on July 30, 2019