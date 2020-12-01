1/1
Allen H. Mason
1939 - 2020
Allen H. Mason

Philo - Allen H. Mason, 81 of Philo, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Allen was born in Crawford County, IN. on March 21, 1939. He is the son of the late Lawrence and Ada (Newton) Mason. He retired after 24 years with the Ohio Ferro Alloy and worked for the Longaberger Company for 12 years. He was also the owner / operator of his own refuse company. He belonged to the Moose Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and trapping.

Allen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen D. (Webb) Mason, whom he married July 12, 1958; his children, Gary (Julie) Mason, Pam (Mike) Widmaier, Darla Morrison, Cindy (JT Valentine) Mason and Larry Mason; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and his dog Oscar.

In addition to his Parents, Allen is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Christy Mason; his grandson, Zachary Bishop; five brothers and one sister.

In keeping with Allen's wishes a caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
