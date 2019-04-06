Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo Scurlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo "Stump" Scurlock


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alonzo "Stump" Scurlock Obituary
Alonzo "Stump" Scurlock

THORNVILLE - Alonzo Alfred "Stump" Scurlock, 78, of Thornville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Stump, as he was widely known, was born February 9, 1941 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late John Edward and Mae Louise (Helphrey) Scurlock. He was a lifelong resident of Perry County and a proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and retired from Newark Air Force Base.

Stump leaves to cherish his memory his loving and dedicated wife, Rita L. Hoffman Harper; a brother, Frank (Imelda) Scurlock; two sons, John and Jerry Scurlock; a special niece, Lisa (Scurlock) Lentz; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and in-laws.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Cottrell.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 with the Rev. John Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Somerset Cemetery with the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58 providing military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now