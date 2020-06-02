Alvin T. Dean
Zanesville - Alvin Thomas Dean, 85 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 11, 1935 in Slatyfork, WV to the late Oliver and Bessie Shifflett Dean. In his early career, he worked for Harris Pine Mills in Hamburg, PA. He and his family transferred to Zanesville in 1975, where he was Plant Manager at Mid Atlantic Canners Association and retired after 30 years of service. Alvin's hobbies included farming, raising livestock and gardening.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Sue Gehringer Dean, whom he married on July 30, 1960; daughters: Kathy Thomas, Pam (Jeff) Blosser, Cindy (Gabe) Weatherspoon and Stephanie (Chris) Tyo; grandchildren: Stacy Thomas, Katlyn Thomas, Kristin (Travis) Vian, Clayton (Kelsie Haines) Bateson, Courtney (Kalib Davis) Bateson, Nathan Tyo, Connor Tyo and Margaret Tyo; five great grandchildren; a sister Arvonia Dean; a brother Delmas (Loretta) Dean; a sister in law Glenda Dean and a brother in law Pat (Jill) Gehringer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law Milton Gehringer; mother in law Margaret (Schappell) Gehringer; a brother Orval Dean; a brother in law Dahley Dean; a granddaughter Lacy McGomery and a great granddaughter Gracie Bateson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Cancer Care Center, 2591 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be from 11AM to 12PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Services will begin at 12PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Zanesville - Alvin Thomas Dean, 85 passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 11, 1935 in Slatyfork, WV to the late Oliver and Bessie Shifflett Dean. In his early career, he worked for Harris Pine Mills in Hamburg, PA. He and his family transferred to Zanesville in 1975, where he was Plant Manager at Mid Atlantic Canners Association and retired after 30 years of service. Alvin's hobbies included farming, raising livestock and gardening.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Sue Gehringer Dean, whom he married on July 30, 1960; daughters: Kathy Thomas, Pam (Jeff) Blosser, Cindy (Gabe) Weatherspoon and Stephanie (Chris) Tyo; grandchildren: Stacy Thomas, Katlyn Thomas, Kristin (Travis) Vian, Clayton (Kelsie Haines) Bateson, Courtney (Kalib Davis) Bateson, Nathan Tyo, Connor Tyo and Margaret Tyo; five great grandchildren; a sister Arvonia Dean; a brother Delmas (Loretta) Dean; a sister in law Glenda Dean and a brother in law Pat (Jill) Gehringer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father in law Milton Gehringer; mother in law Margaret (Schappell) Gehringer; a brother Orval Dean; a brother in law Dahley Dean; a granddaughter Lacy McGomery and a great granddaughter Gracie Bateson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Cancer Care Center, 2591 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be from 11AM to 12PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Services will begin at 12PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of Condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.