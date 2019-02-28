Amos Leo Stiers



Zanesville - Amos Leo Stiers, 94, of Zanesville, died 10:16 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. He was born February 6, 1925, in Waterford, the son of Harley Amos Stiers and Eva (Cooper) Stiers. He was married on Friday, July 4, 1947, to Dorothy M. (Mikus) Stiers who preceded him in death on Wednesday, December 18, 2013.



Amos served in the United States Army during World War II. Mr. Stiers retired from Brockway Glass as an inspector following over 40 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Post #1058 and an avid sports fan.



Amos is survived by one son: David (Linda) Stiers of Zanesville; one daughter: Patricia (Fred) Snider of Pleasantville; four grandchildren: David A. Stiers of Zanesville, Jason Stiers of Chicago, Amy Fisher and the late Kevin Fisher of Pleasantville, and Scott (Jen) Snider of Pleasantville; three great grandchildren: Gregory Stiers, Darian Fisher and Georgie Snider; one great great grandson, Winston Stiers of Philo, and one sister Greta Chambers of Rockport, TX, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Amos was preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years: Dorothy and several brothers and sisters.



Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will conclude in Zanesville Memorial Park with the United States Army, VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29 conducting full military honors. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary