|
|
Amy Grimes
Dresden - Amy D. Grimes, 55, of Dresden, Ohio finished her journey Saturday evening, May 11, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville. Her loving family was at her side.
Born June 22, 1963 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Larry Cody and Judy (Graves) Cody of Dresden and was a 1981 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Amy was a weaver at The Longaberger Company for 19 years and was employed at the Brandywine Animal Hospital for another 19 years. She enjoyed time spent with her family and her beloved horses and dogs. Amy loved the outdoors and was a skilled mushroom hunter. She had a great memory and enjoyed crossword puzzles and books. She gave great advice and knew how to do most anything. She had a dry wit and always kept everyone laughing and she was an amazing cook.
In addition to her mother, Judy Cody, she is survived by her husband, Dennis A. Grimes, whom she married June 17, 1996; a son, Michael Cody of Coshocton; a step-daughter, Brandy Burch of Colorado and a sister, Keena (Donald) Pettet of Zanesville. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Tawny (Brett) Williamson of Nashville, Tennessee, Tiffany Davis of Pleasantville, Ohio, Darcie Davis of Zanesville, Corey (Brittney) Cody of Columbus, Cameron Cody and Coleson Cody of Frazeysburg and many good friends.
In addition to her father, Larry Cody, she was preceded in death by a brother Lance Cody and her grandparents, Lester and Hazel Graves and Harold and Estella Cody.
There will be no calling hours. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 14, 2019