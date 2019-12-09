Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Amy Mangle

Amy Mangle Obituary
Amy Mangle

Zanesville - Amy J. Mangle, 59 of Zanesville, passed away December 6, 2019 at Genesis Health Care.

She was born October 15, 1960 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Ronald Morrison and Evelyn Grosscup-Morrison. Amy worked for the Longaberger Company and loved scratch off lottery tickets, drinking coffee and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Toby) Paschal, Raymond (April) Smith III, Lindsay Hartsock, Steven (Alizebeth) Smith; brothers, Ronald "Butch" (Karen) Morrison, Vince (Kelly) Morrison, Ray (Theresa) Morrison; sisters, Mindie Scott, Theresa

(Randy Moore) Morrison, Kacy (Rod) Swingle, Rhonda (Bryan) Lowry; grandchildren, Jacob, Conner, Makaila, Kendra, Madisyn, Sianna, Sophia, Grayson, and Acadia; numerous nieces, nephews and all that she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. A dignified cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or to make a donation please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
