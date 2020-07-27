Ander L. Haley Jr.
Zanesville - Ander Lee Haley Jr., 53, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 following a sudden illness. He was born January 10, 1967 in Akron to Ander L. Haley Sr. and Sandra McCall James. He was in the tire business for 25 years with Central Ohio Bandag and Joe Buckey Tire. Most recently he was employed in the maintenance department at the Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority and was a workaholic. Ander enjoyed watching Michigan football and loved golfing, fishing, Chevy's and a cold Busch Light. He never met a stranger and loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Maranna Wetzel-Haley; his children: Tyler Haley, Jalen Haley, Leighton (Katie) Wetzel, Landin Wetzel and Kyla Dillon; siblings: Latona (Ernest) Brisco-Thompson, Tracy (Darrell) Haley-Massey, Aricka (Kenny) Haley-Clinton and Donavan/Kashinda Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Arthur and Sarah McCall; paternal grandparents: Milton and Louise Haley; step father Detroit "Sonny" James and a brother Arland Anderson.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM Wednesday, July 29 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The funeral will begin at 11am Thursday, July 30 with Rev. Clifton Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
