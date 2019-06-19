|
|
Andrew "Andy" S. McClelland
Zanesville - Andrew "Andy" Scott McClelland, 41, folded his final poker hand on Friday, June 14, 2019. Unfortunately, in the poker game of life, the house always wins. Andy suffered from longstanding health issues that ultimately led to his untimely death. He was born March 10, 1978 in Zanesville to the late Attorney Jack J. and Glenna Bauer McClelland. He was a graduate of Maysville High School and spent many years in college earning an unofficial doctorate in television studies and theory. He previously worked as a cameraman for WHIZ TV, but "retired" so he could spend more time following the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, who desperately needed his fandom. His loyalty to "Da Bears" was something that would've brought a tear to Mike Ditka's eye. And some would say that without Andy's sacrifices in rooting for the Cubs, they would have never won the 2016 World Series, ending the record 108 year-old title drought.
He is survived by two brothers: Jim McClelland and Bob (Nicholette) McClelland; great friends John and Crystal Pidcock; and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that any and all come send Andy off to the big casino in the sky where his eternal resting place will certainly be by his mother's side (as he was always her favorite). Bring your drink or smoke of choice and come prepared to tell your best stories from 4 to 6PM Friday, June 21st at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Andy wouldn't want any flowers, but would want anyone so inclined to donate money in his honor to the Chicago Bears; as they need all of the help they can get to make a Super Bowl run. His family would urge those same people to save their money or spend it on a loved one in need, as there isn't enough money is Zanesville to help that franchise!
To share a memory of Andy go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 19, 2019