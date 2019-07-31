|
|
Angelo "Ang" Mario Rosta
Zanesville - Angelo "Ang" Mario Rosta, age 91 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home in Zanesville.
He was born Wednesday, September 7, 1927 in Zanesville, the son of Antonio Rosta and Antonia (Adornetto) Rosta. He was married on Friday, March 22, 1968 to Marilyn (Poling) Rosta who preceded him in death on Wednesday, May 25, 2005.
He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Ang served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from The Ohio Department of Transportation and was previous owner of Rosta's Café.
Ang is survived by five children, Susan D. Rosta of Columbus, Terry D. (Nan) Rosta of Charlottesville, VA, Steven M. (Konnie) Rosta of Powell, Matthew C. (Jana) Rosta of Berlin, Germany and Tracey A. (Benny) Nutter of Zanesville; Grandchildren, Angela, Laura, Maria, Stephen, Cristina, Robert, McKinsey, Michael, Taylor, James, Angelina, Anthony, Brenton, 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary C. Rosta and Barbara Finan of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews especially Kenny and Julie Gray and all his many friends "The Fossils."
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Rosta and Samuel Rosta.
Friends may call from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A Prayer Vigil will be held 7:45 PM on Thursday, A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan as celebrant. Burial will conclude in the Mt Calvary Zanesville with the U.S. Army, VFW Post # 1058 and American Legion Post #29 conducting full military honors.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 31, 2019